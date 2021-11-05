Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York Returns in 2022!

10th anniversary celebration on Sunday July 24, 2022

[New York, NY] – The sweet aroma of smoking grills and pulsating reggae and soca music will fill the air at Roy Wilkins Park, in Queens New York. In celebration of the 10th staging of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, New York. The annual event highlights the food, music, and culture of the Caribbean. Plans for this milestone occasion are sure to exceed patron’s expectations.

“As we emerge from the global pandemic of the last two years, we’re eager to celebrate with our fans,” stated Richard Lue, event Coordinator. “We are working with sponsors, entertainers and vendors to create an exciting and interactive 2022 presentation to commemorate our 10th anniversary in a special way.”

Patrons come to the festival to enjoy delicious jerk cuisine, culinary demonstrations, cultural presentations, and fellowship with family and friends.

What to expect

Attendees of the Jerk Festival enjoy a wide variety of jerk delicacies, the popular Grace Jerk Cook-Off & Culinary Demonstrations, cultural presentations, contemporary entertainment on the Main Stage while the little one’s revel in the Kidz Zone. People come for family, fun, fellowship, and the cool Jerk Festival vibe our patrons have come to know and love.

Festivities will begin early in 2022 with several pre-event promotions at local restaurants and supermarkets, beginning with a “Taste of Jerk” at VP Records retail location on Jamaica Avenue. Offering food samplings, festival ticket giveaways and other prizes. These community engagements will build anticipation and create a buzz leading up to festival day on Sunday, July 24th.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, NY is produced by Jamaican Jerk Festival NY, LLC in association with VP Records. Held annually in Roy Wilkins Park, Queens, New York, the event appeals to the City’s multi-cultural constituents, particularly the vibrant Caribbean communities in the Metro New York area.