Google to Host Inaugural Start-up Academy in Jamaica

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Personnel from the behemoth search engine, Google as well as the University of Technology (Utech) and Diaspora partners will join in presenting Startup Academy Jamaica. The academy is a robust week-long program aimed at providing entrepreneurs with practical advice and best practices with regards to technology for early-stage tech start-ups.

The program will be held virtually and will comprehensively cover a wide range of topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Registration for the novel initiative closes on Friday, July 22, 2022, and the program runs from July 25 to July 29, 2022.

Larkland Morley: The organizer, JamGoogler (as Jamaicans at Google are affectionately called) and Chair of the Jamaica Diaspora Technology Taskforce in the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN), shared that he is delighted to extend this unique opportunity to participants.

“Jamaicans are very talented and entrepreneurial, and I am excited about this event which will also see presentations from several Jamaicans in the diaspora. This is an indication of both the depth and breadth of our talent. The objective here is to enable entrepreneurs building technology-enabled businesses to get the experience required to develop effective business cases, help prepare them for venture capital funding, select the best technologies for their ideas, and to provide longer-term mentoring for business viability. I really look forward to this event being a complete success.” Mr. Morley stated.

Growing Tech Start-Up Landscape

JDTAN Chairman, Leo Gilling added that he is extremely proud of the program. Especially, that it will add to the tech start-up landscape. “The impact of this program is incalculable as participants will be the beneficiaries of great content but more importantly, equity-free support, access to an exclusive network, and access to future opportunities and programs. There is no telling what the impact of this deposit will be in the years to come.”

Registration