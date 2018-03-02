Golden Krust Continues Expansion With Two Store Openings in Houston

HOUSTON – Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, the nation’s largest Caribbean franchise chain with over 120 restaurants in ten states, celebrated the opening of their two newest locations recently in Houston at 8236 Kirby Drive and at 8366 Westheimer Road, respectively.

During the festive, colorful, culturally-charged Caribbean-themed celebrations, Houstonians received free samples of Golden Krust’s world famous beef, chicken and vegetable patties and the chain’s signature jerk chicken.

The large crowd was also treated to face painting, a live steel pan performance by Carib Fusion Band, and reggae music by DJ GT from 97.9 The Box FM. Attendees also had a chance to win concert and comedy-show tickets by way of a raffle by the Golden Krust franchise owners.

This was Golden Krust’s first celebration without their late founder, the Hon. Dr. Lowell F. Hawthorne, O.D. His son, Daren Hawthorne, Esq., the Corporate Counsel and Executive Vice President of Franchising, told the crowd that his father’s legacy would live on, adding, “with the guidance and discipline he has instilled in everyone, Golden Krust’s brightest days are ahead”.

See also: Ambassador Marks shocked by Golden Krust CEO’s Passing

Lowell’s sister and Golden Krust’s co-founder, Jacqueline Hawthorne, requested a silence and discussed the impact that Lowell Hawthorne had on his family, the business, and those in need across various communities worldwide.

Legacy buttons bearing an image of the late founder’s infectious smile were given to – and proudly worn – by event goers.

Among those in attendance were members of Golden Krust’s executive team, local elected officials, social media personalities, local business owners, other members of the Golden Krust family of franchisees, and community-based well-wishers who have been supporting the two restaurants since they opened for business in November 2017.

Soljie Braham, President of Caribbean Chamber of Commerce; Kevin Riles, author and CEO of Kevin Riles Commercial Real Estate; Jalene Mack, author and entertainment lawyer; Khalfani Omari Fullerton, Honorary Consul of Jamaica in Houston; the Rev. Olus R. Holder, Executive Pastor of Fallbrook Church, were all on hand to offer their support to the new franchisees.

Laureen Scott and Elizabeth Pascal are the owners of the Westheimer location, and the Bramwell family owns the Kirby location.

“Golden Krust’s Caribbean food and the Houston market make for a perfect match, especially since Houston leads the nation in dining out,” said Andrew White, candidate for the office of Governor of Texas. “This is something special that everyone will enjoy.”