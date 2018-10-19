Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre Board Announced

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre today announced the Board of Directors including the Chairman of the Board, former United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai.

The announcement was made by Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who also serves as Vice-Chairman of the Centre.

Dr. Rifai has an extensive background in international and national public service, the private sector and academia. He served as Secretary-General of the UNWTO from 2010-2017, where his focus was Travel and Tourism’s contributions and responsibilities in a rapidly changing global scene.

Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre Board Members

Mario Hardy, Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)

Brett Tollman, Chief Executive Officer, The Travel Corporation

Lee Miles, Professor of Crisis and Disaster Management, University of Bournemouth, United Kingdom

Ambassador Dho Young-shim, Chairman, UNWTO Sustainable Tourism – Eliminating Poverty Initiative (ST-EP)

Ryoichi Matsuyama, President, Japan National Tourism Organization

Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies

Earl Jarrett, Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica National Group

“We are extremely honoured that these powerful persons across the world have accepted our invitation to serve on the inaugural Board of Directors of the Global Centre for Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management,” said Min. Bartlett. “The announcement of the Board today comes at a critical time, as tension around safety in the face of unrest and terror conflicts, public health crises, climate change, and cybercrime and cyber-security, impact global tourism.”

Several universities have also agreed to partner on engagements involving the Centre including Bournemouth University – United Kingdom; Queensland University – Australia; Hong Kong Polytechnic; George Washington University – US; along with the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The representatives of these universities will be involved in the development and publishing of an academic journal focusing on tourism industry disruptions, crisis management and resilience, which will be the first output following the launch of the Centre.

The mission of the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre is to carry out policy-relevant research and analysis on destination preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions or crises that impact tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods globally.

The Centre, which will be sited at the UWI Mona Campus, will be formally launched during the Caribbean Marketplace Expo in Montego Bay, from January 29-31, 2019.