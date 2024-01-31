Business

GAROI Media Awarded “Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year” by American Marketing Association

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Founder and CEO Lasana Smith receives the "Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year" award

MIAMI – GAROI Media, a leading advertising agency based in Miami, was recognized with the prestigious “Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year” award at the 5th Annual American Marketing Association (AMA) South Florida Awards. This accolade celebrates the agency’s innovative and impactful advertising campaign for the New World Symphony, titled “I Dream a World: Harlem Renaissance in Europe“.

This innovative campaign effectively highlighted the two-week multidisciplinary concert series, showcasing the cultural connections between the Harlem Renaissance and Europe, which resonated deeply with the South Florida community. Utilizing a mix of data-driven strategies and creative storytelling, it skillfully engaged diverse audiences through a combination of traditional and digital media.

The Barbadian-American owned full-service boutique agency, known for its exceptional strategic advertising and digital marketing expertise, also received top finalist honors in several other categories, including Marketing Campaign of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, and Non-Profit Marketing Campaign of the Year.

Founder and CEO Lasana Smith receives the "Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year" award from the American Marketing Association
Founder and CEO Lasana Smith receives the “Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year” award from the American Marketing Association.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious recognition from AMA South Florida,” said Lasana Smith, Founder and CEO of GAROI Media. “Our team’s commitment to innovation and excellence in digital marketing has truly paid off, and this award is a testament to our hard work and dedication.”

The award ceremony, held at the O Cinema in South Beach Miami, celebrated outstanding marketing campaigns that significantly impacted the South Florida community. GAROI Media stood out among more than 70 submissions, evaluated by a panel of over 20 highly qualified jurors with extensive marketing and advertising experience.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Plot to kill Tobago tourism?

February 15, 2009

Riu Hotels in Jamaica ordered to halt construction

May 20, 2008
Maintenance Tips That Will Help You Take Care Of Your Roof

Amazing Maintenance Tips That Will Help You Take Care Of Your Roof

May 11, 2021

The Caribbean Advertising Federation Announces 2008 ADDY Award Winners

March 11, 2008
Back to top button