GAROI Media Awarded “Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year” by American Marketing Association

MIAMI – GAROI Media, a leading advertising agency based in Miami, was recognized with the prestigious “Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year” award at the 5th Annual American Marketing Association (AMA) South Florida Awards. This accolade celebrates the agency’s innovative and impactful advertising campaign for the New World Symphony, titled “I Dream a World: Harlem Renaissance in Europe“.

This innovative campaign effectively highlighted the two-week multidisciplinary concert series, showcasing the cultural connections between the Harlem Renaissance and Europe, which resonated deeply with the South Florida community. Utilizing a mix of data-driven strategies and creative storytelling, it skillfully engaged diverse audiences through a combination of traditional and digital media.

The Barbadian-American owned full-service boutique agency, known for its exceptional strategic advertising and digital marketing expertise, also received top finalist honors in several other categories, including Marketing Campaign of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, and Non-Profit Marketing Campaign of the Year.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious recognition from AMA South Florida,” said Lasana Smith, Founder and CEO of GAROI Media. “Our team’s commitment to innovation and excellence in digital marketing has truly paid off, and this award is a testament to our hard work and dedication.”

The award ceremony, held at the O Cinema in South Beach Miami, celebrated outstanding marketing campaigns that significantly impacted the South Florida community. GAROI Media stood out among more than 70 submissions, evaluated by a panel of over 20 highly qualified jurors with extensive marketing and advertising experience.