Editing PDFs Made Easy: PDFBear’s Sophisticated And Astonishing Tools

Editing PDFs is not new since most people are using PFs in their day-to-day lives. However, some people still edit their PDFs using downloadable applications. The introduction of web-based PDF editor tools such as PDFBear made the lives of many people comfortable. Here’s how to edit your PDFs using PDFBear:

Why Use PDFBear?

The fundamental reason people usually use PDFBear as their PDF tool is that it comes with excellent services and features. Also, PDFBear is an established web-based tool designed to cater to every PDF editing task. Thus, there’s no question with its excellent tools since several experts and users can vouch for its reliability as an online PDF tool.

Also, PDFBear is proud to showcase its different services. For example, when you need to establish proof that you own a particular file, you can use its Add Watermark To PDF tool. Likewise, if you need to convert your Word document files into a PDF format, you can use its Word to PDF converter tool.

In addition, this tool can be accessed using different Operating Systems. Since it is an online tool, the known Operating Systems such as Linux, Mac, and Microsoft can utilize PDFBear. Also, it supports several browsers such as Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, and Google Chrome.

Another remarkable feature of PDFBear is that you can save your files via the Cloud System. This system allows you to keep your files online. Thus, if you are a cautious person and wish to save your file in multiple storage systems, the Cloud System is the best fit.

The Add Watermark Tool

Once you upload your PDF online, there’s no guarantee that your file can be safe from people that might steal your file’s content. A lot of people can easily access a website nowadays. Some of them might have the idea or the guts of stealing your file from you. Thus, you should always be ready, and you must always watermark your file when uploading it online.

Watermarking your file allows you to entirely own the PDF file that you wish to upload online. Also, placing a watermark is an assurance by many people. With this, their file’s content cannot be stolen from them. The best tool that can help you with watermarking your PDF file is PDFBear.

The top-tier technology of PDFBear’s Add Watermark To PDF tool will go beyond your expectations. It has sophisticated procedures but easy-to-follow steps. Thus, even beginners can efficiently utilize this tool. Just follow these procedures:

Prepare the files that you wish to watermark. When it is already in one place, you can easily access your file and put it in PDFBear by copying and pasting it in its system.

The system will try to recognize your file. Also, you can choose several designs for your watermark. You can also select different images and texts, depending on your style and purpose. Moreover, you can decide where to place your watermark. Once done, the tool will automatically add your desired watermark to your PDF.

The usual duration of the process would take not more than a minute.

Lastly, when your file is available, your file’s link will be visible. Click it, and start downloading your newly edited PDF file.

The File Converter Tool

The most common PDF editing task is file conversion. For sure, anyone who deals with PDFs in their day-to-day lives knows how to transform a file format into a PDF file and vice versa. However, not everyone knows the secret of making it easier and quicker. Also, not everyone knows the fundamental reasons they need to convert their file format into a PDF format.

Having a Word document format allows you to write your reports, researches, and other tasks. Also, you can edit any mistakes in your file. However, if you print your file in Word document format, some formats can be altered, such as the lines, texts, and spacing. Thus, you need to convert it into a PDF so that it will not be modified.

Using PDFBear’s Word To PDF converter tool, you can now convert your file into a PDF in the quickest way. First, you just have to prepare your file and place it in PDFBear’s system. After that, you have to wait in not more than a minute, and you can start downloading your newly converted file.

Takeaway

Editing PDFs has been made easier because of online tools such as PDFBear. Indeed, PDFBear can make your PDF editing tasks a lot easier. With its top-rated technology, you will never face any complicated procedures. Try it now!