Garnel Reddish: Empowering Youth through Soccer in Jamaica

by Howard Campbell

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – Located on the outskirts of Ocho Rios, Pimento Walk is a rustic farming area in St. Ann parish, Jamaica. It’s also the hometown of Garnel Reddish, an Orlando resident who staged a soccer tournament there in early August.

The final of that competition took place on August 6, Jamaica’s independence day. Dubbed, the Reddish Foundation Community 8 V 8 Night League. It saw Chelsea defeating One Link 4-3 on penalties in the final.

Thirteen teams from across St. Ann participated in the league which started in April. Reddish said it accomplished its objectives.

“It was really successful! We had a great turnout, and the kids were super-engaged. They seemed to enjoy the activities, and I could see the positive impact it had on them. It felt amazing to create a space where they could have fun and stay away from negative influences,” Reddish told South Florida Caribbean News. “Overall, it was a rewarding experience that made all the hard work worth it!”

Reddish, a trucker, contributed most of the $6,000 it took to run the competition. The winners received a trophy, $320 plus gold medals, while the runners-up got $120 and silver medals.

While it is known for agriculture, Pimento Walk has not escaped the perennial crime wave that has gripped Jamaica for many years. It inspired Reddish to start the Garnel Reddish Foundation last year, to assist and mentor youth in the community.

The second Reddish Foundation Community 8 V 8 Night League is scheduled to start in October.