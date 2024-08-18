PLANTATION – Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, America’s only Caribbean heritage museum, is excited to announce the launch of a month-long fundraising campaign. The drive will run from Friday, August 16 through Friday, September 20, with the ambitious goal of raising $40,000. This amount represents the funding the museum would likely have received from the state, had Florida’s governor not vetoed the budget for all museums this year. Museum funding supports the operations and programming that serves its community with educational and enriching activities and events.

To lend your support to their efforts, please visit islandspacefl.org/2024campaign.

The Only Caribbean Museum in the US

As the only Caribbean heritage museum in the United States, Island SPACE holds a unique position in the heart of one of the country’s most densely populated Caribbean communities. Maintaining this vital cultural hub is necessary, regardless of state support.

“We’ve mostly depended on grants for the nearly five years we’ve been serving South Florida and the entire Caribbean diaspora,” Island SPACE board president Calibe Thompson said in a video appeal. “But politics and times mean we can’t depend on those funds for certain any more. So we’re turning to you, the community we serve, to help keep us alive.”

Island SPACE has grown into a central venue for cultural gatherings and events. They have been showcasing the vibrant heritage of Caribbean nations such as Jamaica, Haiti, The Bahamas, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, and Grenada, among others.

The museum has also welcomed officials from Trinidad, the Dominican Republic, St. Lucia, India and beyond, as well as numerous Caribbean ministers of government, U.S. government officials, celebrities from sports and music, and thousands of everyday visitors and students.

Visitors come to explore the unique history of the Caribbean region through their extensive exhibits. Plus, enjoy rotating displays of Caribbean art, and engage in diverse cultural activities. Programming includes educational talks, panels, events such as Anancy, mango and rum cake festivals, book fairs, an Art Week, the Reggae Genealogy concert and various other cultural performances.

The museum supports small businesses and vendors who engage with visitors to its frequent events. The Island SPACE team proudly collaborates with partners such as the consulates of Jamaica, Haiti, and Trinidad, tourism boards from The Bahamas and Barbados. In addition, community nonprofits like Le P’Ti Club, Miami Carnival Committee, and Black LGBTQ Liberation Inc. to deliver programs that reflect and serve our vibrant communities.

Support for the Campaign

The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization encourages individuals, corporations, and both past and future visitors to contribute to their GoFundMe campaign. While donations of any size are appreciated, contributions average between $50 and $100. More than $15,000, or 37% of the fundraising goal, was met in the first 48 hours of the campaign.

Tamarac Vice Mayor Morey Wright, originally from the British Virgin Islands, generously kicked off the fundraising effort by presenting his annual commitment check of $1,000. Wright is a proud member of the museum’s First 50 cohort, a group of dedicated supporters who commit to donating $1,000 to $5,000 annually over a five-year period. Those interested in joining this sustaining group, which enjoys special access and recognition throughout the year, are invited to inquire for more information.

Other prominent early donors include Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis and Plantation Councilwoman Jennifer Tucker-Andreu of Jamaica, First 50 cohort members Waynewright and Dr. Lydia Malcolm of Jamaica and Cuba respectively, and Plantation Councilman Louis Reinstein of the United States.

The campaign will run from August 16, concluding on September 20, 2024, when the nonprofit will host its Milestones anniversary celebration in a final push to reach its fundraising goal. For more details and to support Island SPACE, please visit islandspacefl.org/2024campaign.

