From Construction To Delivery: Symphony of the Seas Milestone Mashup

Royal Caribbean International has orchestrated a new vacation experience that is set to redefine family and adventure travel in 2018.

Symphony of the Seas, the cruise line’s newest ship, brings together the award-winning and acclaimed features only found on Royal Caribbean, with distinct new experiences that will continue to inspire adventure among guests of all ages. New dining concepts and family activities, awe-inspiring theater, aerial, ice and aqua entertainment, and the most dynamic suite in family travel will join the lineup of Royal Caribbean exclusives for a thrilling crescendo of diverse experiences, all set in the unique seven-neighborhood concept of the Oasis Class ships.