Freddie McGregor Embarks on the “Go Freddie Go” Tour

NEW YORK – Reggae legend Freddie McGregor is embarking on his “Go Freddie Go” tour beginning in Seattle, WA. Following the March release of his single and video with the same title, “Go Freddie Go’, the singer is taking his talents and vast catalog live to over 25 cities (and counting) for this Summer 2018 North American Tour.

Hitting Canadian cities such as Victoria and Vancouver and American cities Boston, St. Louis, Chicago, Washington DC, San Diego, Scottsdale and more, fans can be sure to catch him on their town/ coast this summer. English reggae and pop band UB40 and reggae artist Chino will join Freddie at select stops along with other special guests.

“Go Freddie Go” reached #1 on the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart in New York; the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart and the Weekly Star Top Ten chart in New York. In Jamaica, the song was #13 on The HITZ 92 FM Reggae Top 20 Charts and #14 on the Jamaica Music Countdown, Top 25 Reggae Singles chart during its debut.

“It has been a while since I have done a North American Tour and with over fifty years in the industry, it is appropriate that my latest single “Go Freddie Go” distributed by VP records is also the title of my Tour,” said Freddie McGregor.