Frank James Becomes the New CEO of GraceKennedy Limited

KINGSTON, Jamaica – GraceKennedy Limited has announced key leadership changes, effective February 14, 2025, coinciding with the company’s 103rd anniversary.

Following an esteemed period of service, the Honorable Don Wehby, CD, OJ will conclude his role as Group CEO on February 14, 2025, and resign from the Board of Directors. Mr. Wehby started working at GraceKennedy in 1995. He became Group CEO in 2011. Under his leadership, the company grew significantly. Revenue increased from J$58 billion in 2011 to J$155 billion in 2023.

Expansion through mergers and acquisitions has been a hallmark of Wehby’s leadership, enabling the company to grow regionally and globally. Under his guidance, it has become one of the largest and most dynamic entities in the Caribbean, with operations spanning the Caribbean, North and Central America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

“I am proud of the progress we have made during my tenure, and I am confident that the new leadership team will take GraceKennedy to even greater heights,” said Wehby. “I want to thank the Board, my colleagues, and our customers for their support over the years,” he added.

GraceKennedy Group CEO: Frank James

Frank James is the current CEO of the Domestic Foods Division. He was also the Group CFO. Mr. James will become the Group CEO on February 14th, 2025. He will join the Board on the same date. Mr. James joined GraceKennedy in 2005 as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development.

James quickly moved through the ranks, occupying senior roles in both the Food and Financial Services Divisions, before he was appointed Group CFO in 2012. He was also appointed to the Board of Directors that same year.

In April 2019, James was appointed Chief Executive Officer, GK Foods Domestic, the largest division in the group of companies, where he has championed growth and efficiency.

Under his leadership, revenues for GK Foods Domestic grew by more than sixty percent up to 2023 and continues on that growth path, with even greater growth in profitability over the period.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Group CEO and lead the GraceKennedy team,” said Mr James. “We will continue to focus on delivering value to our customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve,” he added.

Don Wehby: An Exceptional Leader

Professor Gordon Shirley, Chairman of GraceKennedy Limited, commented, “Don Wehby is an exceptional leader who sees opportunities in challenges and leads by example. We are grateful for his innovative spirit, impeccable work ethic and dedication to ensuring that the company continues to make a difference in the communities we serve. Don’s leadership and vision has been instrumental in shaping the company into what it is today.” He added, “We welcome Frank to his new role as Group CEO and I have every confidence that his strong leadership will ensure continued growth and innovation across the business. The best is yet to come for GraceKennedy.”

Gratittude to Andrew Messado

Professor Shirley also expressed his gratitude to Andrew Messado, GraceKennedy Group CFO, for his exemplary leadership during the transition period, following Don Wehby’s temporary leave of absence as Group CEO, in late 2024. The GraceKennedy Chairman noted, “Mr. Messado’s steady hand ensured the company’s continued momentum, and his contributions during this period are gratefully acknowledged.”

2030 Vision

These leadership changes follow the company’s succession plan. They aim to ensure continuity and support future growth. This aligns with the 2030 Vision of becoming the Caribbean’s top brand with Jamaican roots and a global reach.