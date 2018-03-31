by Howard Campbell

ATLANTA – The funeral service for former Jamaica and West Indies cricketer Desmond Lewis will be on April 15 in Atlanta. He died there on March 25 at age 72.

Lewis played three Test matches for the West Indies with a topscore of 88 against India, made in the 1970-71 series in the Caribbean. He also played against New Zealand when that team toured the region in 1972.

Lewis played 36 matches, mainly for Jamaica in the Shell Shield, the West Indian domestic season. His highest score was 96 for Jamaica against India.

He was an effective wicketkeeper, taking eight catches for the West Indies and 67 in his first-class career.

Along with his longtime friend Junior Williams, Lewis established a vibrant cricket league in Atlanta where he moved to in 1979.

He is survived by his wife, three children and six grandchildren.