Former Attorney General Eric Holder Hosting Voting Rights Roundtable in Doral

DORAL – On Monday, October 29th, Eric H. Holder Jr., the 82nd Attorney General of the United States, will host a roundtable discussion in Doral focused on protecting voting rights, the importance of winning the State Senate to ending gerrymandering in the state, and urging Floridians to get out to vote as the last week of Early Voting kicks off.

The discussion will take place at the Firefighters Memorial Building 8000 NW 21 St. (Doral) from 1pm-2pm.

Joining the former Attorney General will be Democratic candidates for Attorney General Sean Shaw, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Ring, as well as State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, Senator-Elect Jason Pizzo, Senate District 36 Democratic candidate David Perez, and community leaders Dr. Enid C. Pinkney, Rev. Dr. Walter Richardson, Dr. Keith Noble, Attorney Greer Wallace, Rev. Ronald Smith, Mr. Levy Kelly, former City of South Miami Vice Mayor Paul Young, and Redland Community Councilman Wilbur Bell.

A renowned leader on civil rights and a champion for equality under the law, former Attorney General Eric Holder has served as the Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee since its founding. The NDRC is committed to ending the practice of gerrymandering and ensuring the fundamental right of every voice to be heard at the ballot box.