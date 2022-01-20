Forging A Path Towards The Future: Part 1 Learning Series

[NEW YORK] – Education Solutions International (ESI), in partnership with the Union of Jamaican Alumn Associations (UJAA) (USA), Inc. and Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA, presents a three-part seminar called “Towards a More Perfect Education”. Join us on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, EST for part 1 of the seminar series moderated by UJAA’s President Ms. Lesleyann Samuel and Program Director at New York Edge, Mr. Lawman Lynch. Registration is free.

Esteemed panelists include the CEO of KRWTRONICS, Mr. Wayne Thompson, Middle School Principal in Oman, Dr. Megel Barker, and Mrs. Judy Villeneuve-Dyce, Chief Financial Officer of ESI and Director of Policy and Engagement at the NYC Department of Education. These educational professionals from various fields of expertise will discuss Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Policy, and Leadership in Education.

This seminar marks the debut of the ESI global community of educators’ series covering topics in education or directly connected to education. The ESI seminar series serve as a forum where teachers, school leaders, and administrators will share wisdom, experience, and ideas that move education forward and our students upward.

Dr. Dwayne Dyce and co-founder Mrs. Judy Villeneuve-Dyce, a power couple of color, and accomplished educators in the United States and Jamaica. They founded Education Solutions International in 2022. Committed to a shared philanthropic vision of empowerment through education. ESI raises money through partnerships with like-minded individuals, educators, and organizations to facilitate access to educational opportunities and programs by Caribbean students, teachers, administrators, and schools.

Please contact Dr. Dwayne Dyce to engage with ESI regarding professional training services. In addition, donate to specific projects or enroll in an affordable membership package. Dr. Dwayne Dyce EduSolutionsIntl@gmail.com or call, (813)445-7268