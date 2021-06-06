Follow These 6 Useful Tips In Building Your Next Sales Deck

Sales deck presentations are very important to supplement a demo and a sales pitch. It connects you to companies, making it easier to understand your products or services better and ultimately help you close a deal. Because of that, it needs to be well-made.

By now, you probably know the basics of such presentations. So, the question is how you can improve it. If you want to make sure that you’re on the right track in building your presentation, here are some tips that may help you.

Make it Concise

We live in a fast-paced era. Because of that, not everyone has the luxury of time to spend listening to an hour-long presentation no matter how much you’ve prepared for it. Thus, you need to keep it short yet full of information.

To do that, carefully think of what you want to say first. It’s okay to do as many drafts as you can if it’s your way to ensure that you’re able to stuff every information you want them to know but in a way that you’re able to present it all in just a few minutes. Treat it like an informative ad where you only have a few minutes (or seconds!) to present.

Use Models

Sometimes, you can learn by example. That said, take a look at how top companies built theirs and then use it as inspiration for your sales presentation. Don’t worry, it’s not cheating if you personalize it. Or else, your prospects might notice that your presentation is similar to others, which, of course, isn’t a good impression.

Using models will help you learn how sales presentations are done and will help you understand the field better. Using a model for your presentation will also help you know if you’re lacking something. Needless to say, it will help you know if what you’re doing is right.

Carefully Choose Your Features

In the basics of building sales deck presentations, you have to tell your prospects why they should buy your products or services. However, with the number of companies in the industry, it’s not a surprise if you’ll see the same products or services as yours. So, what now?

One of the things you can do to beat the competition is to choose features that are unique to your brand. Pick which ones are unique yet useful for your prospects. Also, don’t forget to choose features that your customers usually rave about.

As for its placement in your presentation, you shouldn’t just place it in the middle. You can use them as a quick summary too. This way, your prospects will not easily forget it.

Use Solid Proof

These days, many are becoming more cautious about believing what they see or what is said because of the recent rise of fake news for propaganda. Because of that, it is vital that you use solid proof for your presentations.

But don’t just use any proof as it will just become background noise for your prospects. Try to use more relatable pieces of information instead.

For instance, if you’re pitching to small business owners, feature a testimonial from your customer that’s also a startup founder. This way, they could also get a peek at how your offers can help them just as how your products or services worked for other founders.

Utilize Visual Aids

Many people are visual learners. Thus, take advantage of it and use visual aids for your presentations. This will help you easily relay your message without using too many slides. Additionally, your presentation will likely be on top of your prospects’ minds after your meeting because images are easier to understand and remember.

You can also use pictures depending on your presentation. Apart from making it easier to remember, this will also help you have a presentation that’s visually appealing and attention-grabbing, which are also important to keep your prospects’ focus.

Design

Your presentation’s overall design matters too. Aside from the fact that it helps with delivering your message better, it will also make it stand out, especially if you’ll make it relevant to their brand.

To this, you don’t have to use their logo as many companies have done it before already. To make yours unique, build your presentation in the colors of your prospects. This will help your message look like it’s coming from an inside source, instead of an external one. It also helps you present your message in your customer’s voice.

Sales decks play a vital role in your business’ growth too. That said, see to it that you’re doing it right even from the start.