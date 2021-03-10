When is the best time to remodel my home?

Once you have the desire to remodel your home and it matches with the budget to do so, one of the first questions that may come up is: when would be the best time to start the remodeling project? You may be tempted to decide based on the outside temperature and select either spring or summer to get started. However, another way to answer this question is by simply doing it when it would represent the minimum hassle for you and your family.

Talk to Your Contractor

One way to achieving a successful remodeling project is by doing it when the people that will be working in your home are not at their busiest. The best way to find this out is by openly asking your contactor about their timetable. You may be anxious to get started, but if this means that your subcontractors will be late and some days will not even show up because they are juggling several projects at once, it may pay off to wait.

There are regions of the country that are limited by the weather since building something like a pool in the middle of the winter may not be feasible. Luckily, that is not the case for Florida, where the weather is your friend all year round. Work with your contractor to come up with the most convenient start date.

When the Season is Your Friend

If the project you want to do is installing air conditioning, doing it a couple of months before the start of the summer may give you an advantage. You don’t want to be fighting for the same supplies as everyone eels when summer is upon you, and there may be shortages getting the equipment you need.

Get a head start by scheduling the air conditioning install at the beginning of spring when cool air is not on everyone´s mind.

Keep the Kids’ Schedules in Mind

If the project involves remodeling the kids’ bedrooms, playroom, or bathroom, it may be a good idea for them not to be around while the work is in progress. Plan a summer remodel for that area and send them to summer camp or a school exchange program, depending on their ages. The work will progress much more smoothly when they are not underfoot.

Is there a certain order in which a house should be remodeled?

Preferably, large projects should be taken care of first because smaller ones may depend on the larger ones being completed. This is the case for roof replacements, foundation issues, and installing or repairing windows and siding.

Once major projects have been completed, demolition can begin. Make sure there is a large container available for waste disposal. The next step is carpentry that will support new or moved walls and drywall. After that, plan for:

Ductwork for HVAC

Electrical

Plumbing

Insulation

Drywall

Carpentry such as molding, trim around windows, baseboards, and built-ins

Wall finishes such as paint or wallpaper

Flooring

Your home remodeling Miami contractors can give you a much clearer picture of what will be required for your home remodeling once they know specifically what areas you are interested in improving. The strategy might be quite different if your aim is to put the house on the market or if you are doing it for your family’s enjoyment.