Flourished Spa Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop Up in North Miami

MIAMI – August marks the 18th annual celebration of National Black Business Month. To honor this historic achievement for the black community, Flourished Spa is presenting a pop-up this Saturday (Aug. 20) from 11:11 AM – until.

The Flourished Spa is the first black woman owned doula service center in North Miami Beach. This highly anticipated event will be featuring local tattoo artist Sunny who is running a $50 medium sized tattoos special. In addition, Rose who is a licensed massage therapist who will be offering $1 per minute massages. Plus, DJ Grrrlean who will keeping the vibes going. Best of all, renowned Chef K of Da Rollin Grill’. The menu includes chicken and shrimp alfredo, vegan quesadillas, vegan tacos and more.

“It’s very important to circulate the Black Dollar. We have to pour back into ourselves and our community, that’s the only way we can continue to grow,” said Brittany, the host of the Pop Up and founder of Book Miss Brittany.

There will be several other vendors selling hair products, drinks, body oils, waist beads, anklets and more. Also, there will be a $1 raffle for a self care package by the event co-host, Aya’s Apothecary. The self care page includes a shower steamer, body scrub, an exfoliating glove and more. At the pop up, expect to play games such as Jenga and Connect 4 and for the kids to be entertained with chalk, balloons and bubbles. This is definitely a family friendly event!

“I am really excited, I hope that it brings the community together. With prices and inflation being really high, connecting with local black businesses with affordable prices is only right. I want people to leave this pop up fulfilled,” said Dominique, founder of Flourished Spa.

The spa is passionate about creating fun community events where black businesses can flourish. We are calling all our local mommies, doulas and families to come support the pop up this weekend.

“It’s important to support black corporations or small businesses to gain financial security in our communities,” said Simmi, founder of Simmi’s Beads and long-time vendor at Flourished Spa.

Upcoming events at the spa after the Pop Up include Aya’s Way Childbirth Education Class on Wednesday, August 31st from 6pm – 8pm. This class is for expectant parents and doulas to feel empowered giving birth and using holistic methods to address labor pains. As well as a Poetry & Chill event on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 hosted by Move Love Productions.