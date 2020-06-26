Florida DOH In Broward County Offers Free In-Home HIV Test Kit

Fort Lauderdale – Saturday, June 27, 2020 is National HIV Testing Day. The First step to protecting yourself and your loved one against HIV is to get tested.

Now, getting an HIV test is easier than ever with FREE at-home testing for Broward County residents. With an OraQuick In-Home HIV Test Kit, you can test yourself for HIV and find out your results in as little as 20 minutes, without ever leaving your home.

Broward County residents may order a free at-home HIV test kit by visiting https://getprepbroward.com/ or contact the Florida Department of Health in Broward County at 954-847-8132. Learn more about HIV self-tests: HERE.