The Ultimate Buying Guide to CBG (Cannabigerol)

Cannabigerol (CBD) is one of the non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants. Probably you have heard of the well-known cannabinoids, which are cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but this other non-intoxicating substance is making its headlines as a potential therapeutic product. CBG is known to be the precursor of other cannabinoids. The acidic form that is CBGA breaks down to form CBG, CBD, THC, and CBC (cannabichromene), other components of cannabis plants.

Studies show a wide range of potential benefits from CBG. Some of these are reducing the growth of cancer cells and other tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, glaucoma, can improve skin conditions, and relieve symptoms of anxiety. If you’re interested in trying this product, it’s vital to know the facts, and this writing would take you to relevant information that would serve as your guide.

How is the CBG made?

It is made through hemp’s natural process. It occurs as a result of heating the Cannabigerol Acid (CBGA) to break down its acidic form into neutral cannabinoids. This process is called decarboxylation, which is needed for CBG to achieve the maximum therapeutic value.

When hemp plants mature and are full-grown, there are more CBD contents, but the CBG is usually 1% or less. The low level of CBG in the hemp means that a lot more plants would be needed to create high CBG products.

As CBG is becoming known, growing, and extraction methods of hemp farmers are continuing to evolve. Another way to cultivate the plant with high CBG contents is to genetically modify by crossbreeding different cannabis varieties. To achieve higher yields, the experts secure CBG in the form of cannabigerol oil during the budding phase as this when it has the highest concentration.

What are the available CBG products?

CBG products are starting to emerge in the market. The most common you’ll probably hear is the CBG oil. There are several manufacturers offering varieties of products. Finding the perfect brand could be a bit challenging. There are several benefits of CBG – Get the best Cannabigerol at bioMD+ that would help you manage anxiety attacks due to stress, and sleeping problems. Experts have also thoroughly explained a wide range of benefits of the CBG oil. Consumers also found the products pleasantly surprising in how it helped them in sleep management and panic attacks. When purchasing one, you should always verify the quality of the product by checking the company that sells it.

Other CBG products you can purchase are antimicrobial CBG cream. Studies have shown potential antibacterial and antifungal properties of cannabigerol. This compound is also beneficial in our digestive system based on research, that’s why the digestion boosting capsule has been developed. In addition, cannabis experts have researched extensively for CBG’s potential antioxidant properties. As a result, CBG has been added to tinctures that already contained CBD and other non-intoxicating components.

Recommended dosage and potential side effects

CBG compounds have pretty limited research, but with those studies, several benefits have been found out. No wonder several manufacturers are making their way to develop various products.

It is best to try one of the products that contain a higher level of CBG to fully experience the benefits. Choosing between full-spectrum and broad-spectrum has different effects. When it comes to the dosage, it is usually the same for CBD products. Keep in mind also to take the product with consistency as you can’t see immediate results after one drop. Take your dose regularly and be patient with the result. If you’re new to this, make sure you select a reputable company that sells and you can ask for guidance on the recommended dosage.

Of course, you must be concerned about the potential side effects of using this product. For several CBG oil users, its side effects are somehow comparable to CBD oil. The most common is usually very mild nausea or drowsiness if you take a higher dose. If you’re starting to feel these effects, immediately lower down the dosage. Furthermore, when you’re taking other prescription medications, it’s always best to consult your healthcare provider before taking CBG oil. Although you have not shown side effects by taking CBG alone, mixing it with other medications may have severe side effects.

CBG is increasingly more popular, but with limited research around it, unlike CBD. However, we can’t deny its potential benefits to our lives. From alleviating the pain, inflammatory properties, antifungal, soothing digestive system, and promoting excellent sleep management. Consuming small doses might not cause any toxic effects. Since there’s no sufficient research on CBG, it’s best to be cautious. Do your research about the brand of your choice.