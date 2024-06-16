Florida Democrats To Host “Cup of Joe” Seniors For Biden-Harris Panel and Breakfast

Palm Beach — This Monday, June 17th, Florida Democrats will host a “Cup of Joe” panel discussion for local seniors in Palm Beach as part of the kickoff of Seniors for Biden-Harris — a national organizing coalition to mobilize key communities around what’s at stake for American seniors in the 2024 election.

These leaders and seniors will send a crystal-clear message: Florida cannot afford Trump’s attacks on seniors.

Panelists

State Representative Joe Casselo

Laurie Plotnick, Florida Dems Senior Caucus President and moderator

James Brenner, President of local condo association

Rolando Barrero, Florida Dems Hispanic Caucus President

Dr. Valerie Scott, Palm Beach area senior and retired educator

The panel and breakfast is scheduled for Monday, June 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Delray DEC Office, 220 Congress Park Drive, Suite 140, Delray Beach, FL 33445.