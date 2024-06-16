Politics
Florida Democrats To Host “Cup of Joe” Seniors For Biden-Harris Panel and Breakfast
Palm Beach — This Monday, June 17th, Florida Democrats will host a “Cup of Joe” panel discussion for local seniors in Palm Beach as part of the kickoff of Seniors for Biden-Harris — a national organizing coalition to mobilize key communities around what’s at stake for American seniors in the 2024 election.
These leaders and seniors will send a crystal-clear message: Florida cannot afford Trump’s attacks on seniors.
Panelists
- State Representative Joe Casselo
- Laurie Plotnick, Florida Dems Senior Caucus President and moderator
- James Brenner, President of local condo association
- Rolando Barrero, Florida Dems Hispanic Caucus President
- Dr. Valerie Scott, Palm Beach area senior and retired educator
The panel and breakfast is scheduled for Monday, June 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Delray DEC Office, 220 Congress Park Drive, Suite 140, Delray Beach, FL 33445.