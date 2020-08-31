Florida Democrats Launch Game Changing New Website

Website will serve as organizing tool offering on site access to voter registration tools and vote-by-mail enrollment

TALLAHASSEE – On Monday, August 31st the Florida Democratic Party launched its new website that will serve as a critical organizing tool for Democrats in all 67 counties ahead of the 2020 elections.

The new website is more user-friendly to help serve the average Floridian, offering new voter education tools, a real time map of Democratic grassroots organizing events throughout Florida, and the ability to register to vote and enroll in vote-by-mail. It also continues to be a meaningful resource to Democratic voters, organizers, and candidates.

“We are so proud of this new website. This project was a long time in the making, and will be more critical to our efforts now as we campaign during the age of COVID-19,” said FDP Chair Terrie Rizzo.

“Our website will be a one-stop-shop for any Floridian to become more educated on their candidates, to register to vote, to enroll in vote-by-mail, to get involved in party efforts, and to take advantage of the tools and resources we offer for candidates, campaign staffers, and volunteers. With the launch of this new website, we are renewing our focus on a faster, more secure, and more reliable experience!”

New features on the Florida Democratic website include:

Real-time map of every Democratic grassroots organizing event across Florida

Voter registration, vote-by-mail ballot request, and ballot recommendation tools for voters based on address

Voter assistance resources and access to 24/7 phone line to get in touch with the Florida Democratic Party Voter Protection Team

Candidate toolbox including a campaign plan generator and resources for current and prospective Democratic candidates

Extensive list of active phone banks for grassroots organizers to jump in and easily get involved

Online learning system with a catalog of recorded webinars and workshops to train the next generation of grassroots organizers

Sleek new design that captures the Florida Democratic Party brand

Entirely responsive user experience so that every page is ready for smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers.

Accessibility-conscious styling with powerful enhancement tools for persons with visual impairment, color blindness, and dyslexia

Showcase of all Democratic Congressional and State elected officials, county Democratic parties, and statewide Democratic caucuses with links to their social media pages so visitors can stay connected and get involved.

Resume bank to house resumes for campaigns of homegrown Florida talent

Every page fully translated into Spanish and Haitian Creole

Automatic recognition of users visiting FloridaDems.org from outside of the United States to provide Democrats abroad with the resources they need.

This relaunch of FloridaDems.org is the first time the Florida Democratic Party has launched an entirely new website since 2014.