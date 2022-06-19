Local News

Florida Democratic Party Celebrates Juneteenth

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The following is a statement from Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz:

Manny Diaz Chair of the Florida Democratic Party
Manny Diaz

“Today we celebrate Juneteenth. It’s a day when Americans across the country commemorate the abolition of slavery, recognize the contributions Black Americans have made to our country, and honor the generations of Black Americans and their allies who carried on the struggle for equality and a more perfect union. And this year, thanks to President Biden and Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday.

“While progress has been made, problems still remain. Black Americans still face threats just living their day-to-day lives, still worry when their children step outside their home, and still face institutionalized obstacles blocking their access to equity and the American dream.

“As we commemorate the last echo of freedom’s call reaching the furthest outposts of the Confederacy in Galveston, let us honor the contributions Black Americans have made to the soul of this country and recommit ourselves to the fight for equality.”

