Florida Democratic Party Announces $2 Million Voter Registration Program

Florida Democratic Party Commits to Registering 200,000 Voters by 2020 Primary

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Democratic Party announced Wednesday it is making a $2 Million investment in Voter Registration ahead of the 2020 Elections. With the investment the party is committing to registering 200,000 voters before the 2020 Presidential primary.

“This investment is monumental for the party and is about creating the electorate we want, not the one we have been told we have,” said FDP Chair Terrie Rizzo. “The Florida Democratic Party has not dedicated enough resources to voter registration in recent years, and we are making it a top priority ahead of 2020. Registering 200,000 Democrats and building Democratic infrastructure in advance of the 2020 Presidential primary is important to ensuring that we set our nominee up for success on day one of the general election.”

Data shows that there are more than 4 million Floridians that are eligible to vote but are currently unregistered. As part of the $2 million investment, The Florida Democratic Party will be partnering with data science firms and building out infrastructure to grow the ranks of registered Democrats.

“In order to register 200,000 voters in the next year, FDP will be investing in technology and advanced data models, expanding its field staff by hiring dozens of full-time organizers across the state, and making large investments in our county Democratic party infrastructure,” said FDP Executive Director Juan Peñalosa.

Today’s announcement comes just weeks after the party announced, Organizing Corps 2020, a partnership with the DNC and seven other battleground ground states. As part of Organizing Corps 2020, FDP will be hiring and training nearly 200 college juniors for an 8-week program focused on hands on organizing activities, that will include voter registration.