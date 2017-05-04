Fifth Annual Taste of Haiti celebrates Haitian cuisine in Miami

MIAMI-DADE – This year’s annual celebration of Haitian cuisine will feature a new venue and many exciting new attractions.

As part of Miami-Dade County’s celebration of Haitian Heritage Cultural Month, the 5th Annual Taste of Haiti will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 3 to 10 p.m. at Miami Dade College North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Avenue. Admission is free and open to the general public.

The event will showcase top Haitian chefs, restaurants, and food trucks, including several new dining experiences showcasing culinary delights.

“I am excited about this year’s event, and I am looking forward to personally welcoming our residents to one of the premier community events in South Florida,” said Miami-Dade County District 2 Commissioner Jean Monestime. “The uniqueness of the festival is that it unites everyone with good food and music and allows all cultures to experience a ‘Taste of Haiti.’”

New attractions this year will include a pikliz eating contest, and a Chef’s Gourmet Cook-off featuring South Florida’s own Chef Creole, as well as Chef Irie and Chef Thia from PBS’s “Taste the Islands.”

“This marquee event is the only major event of its kind, specifically celebrating Haiti’s food culture, bringing together some of the top culinary professionals and restaurants in the community,” said top chef and CEO/President of the Haitian Culinary Alliance, Stephan Durand.

Event sponsors include Miami Dade College North Campus, the Consulate General of the Republic of Haiti in Miami, the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Little Haiti Optimist Foundation.