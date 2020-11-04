Farewell Ceremony for term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioners and Mayor

MIAMI – The Board of County Commissioners will host a farewell ceremony honoring the public service of County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson, and Commissioners Barbara J. Jordan, Xavier L. Suarez, Dennis C. Moss and Esteban L. Bovo Jr. as they approach their term limits.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, November 6 at 10 a.m., at PortMiami’s Terminal J, 1015 North America Way, Miami, FL 33132.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, seating will be limited and reserved for elected officials, department directors, and invited guests of term-limited elected officials.

To ensure social distancing, a limited overflow area will be available on the first floor of Terminal J to accommodate those without reserved seating who wish to attend the ceremony. Face masks will be required.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus, the public is encouraged to view the event on Miami-Dade TV or via the County’s livestream service at miamidade.gov/webcasting