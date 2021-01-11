FANM to Commemorate the 11th Anniversary of Haiti’s 2010 Earthquake

[MIAMI] – Family Action Network Movement (FANM) will host an online memorial event on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 7:00 pm to commemorate the 11th Anniversary of the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

The earthquake killed over 250,000 people and left thousands more wounded and displaced.

Eleven (11) years later, Haiti has yet to recover and the political situation has deteriorated.

After the earthquake, President Obama designated Haiti for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to protect Haitian nationals in the U.S., allow them to work to provide remittances to their homeland, and to help Haiti recover.

Unfortunately, TPS for Haiti and other nations has been terminated by the Trump administration which triggered a multitude of lawsuits including Saget vs Trump. Now, Haitians hope that President Elect Biden will keep his promise to re-designate TPS and work in tandem with Congress to find a permanent solution.

Today, over 55,000 Haitians have TPS.

Earthquake survivors, elected officials/community leaders, and artists will share inspiring stories of resilience, strength, and courage through songs and prayers while calling for change in Haiti.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM) stated, “We are gathering in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Haiti to remember one of the worst crises in modern history and to honor those who were killed and wounded as a result. We encourage all to join us to pray for the people of Haiti as they continue to face serious problems including a crippling infrastructure and grave human rights abuses. Let us come together to remember, reflect, and pray for a strong, just, and thriving Haiti!”

This solemn gathering will take place via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86091357635