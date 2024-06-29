Local News

FANM Applauds The Biden Administration’s Redesignation of TPS For Haitians

MIAMI – On Friday, June 28, 2024, the Biden Administration announced it would redesignate and extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to eligible Haitians currently residing in the United States. This will allow over 309,000 Haitians to remain in the United States with legal standing. Eligible immigrants need to apply for TPS and must prove they entered the United States before June 3, 2024. Once granted, their TPS status would last for up to 18 months (Feb 3, 2026). FANM applauds this decision and stands ready to assist members with the application process.

A redesignation will benefit Haitians who came to the U.S. due to extraordinary conditions in Haiti.  Close to 30,000 Haitian refugees/immigrants, including hundreds of children, have been deported on thirty-four flights to Haiti since the beginning of February 2022. In recent months, Haitians have been the victims of violent killings, skyrocketing kidnappings, and rape/gender-based violence.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM), stated, “We applaud and commend the Biden Administration’s decision to redesignate TPS for Haiti. It is definitely a step in the right direction. For months and years we have been organizing for a permanent solution. Today’s decision to redesignate and extend TPS for Haiti is a clear indication and an understanding of what we have been telling the Biden Administration for months now, that the conditions in Haiti are not adequate to welcome thousands and thousands of refugees.”

