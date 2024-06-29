FANM Applauds The Biden Administration’s Redesignation of TPS For Haitians

MIAMI – On Friday, June 28, 2024, the Biden Administration announced it would redesignate and extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to eligible Haitians currently residing in the United States. This will allow over 309,000 Haitians to remain in the United States with legal standing. Eligible immigrants need to apply for TPS and must prove they entered the United States before June 3, 2024. Once granted, their TPS status would last for up to 18 months (Feb 3, 2026). FANM applauds this decision and stands ready to assist members with the application process.

A redesignation will benefit Haitians who came to the U.S. due to extraordinary conditions in Haiti. Close to 30,000 Haitian refugees/immigrants, including hundreds of children, have been deported on thirty-four flights to Haiti since the beginning of February 2022. In recent months, Haitians have been the victims of violent killings, skyrocketing kidnappings, and rape/gender-based violence.