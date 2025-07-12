Family Time at the Music for a King Event

SOUTH FLORIDA – ‘Pops’ were lauded at ‘Music For A King: Saluting Fathers’, a charity show which took place at Hollywood Community Church Auditorium on June 21st. The event was organized by Legacy Learning Foundation (LLC).

Featured performers were Willie Stewart and Friends, pianist Reverend Huntley Brown, singers Bunny Rose and Joan Myers.

Lorraine Tracey, a director at the LLC, told South Florida Caribbean News that response to the show was “overwhelmingly positive” and met all objectives.

“The premise of the concert was tri-fold: to bring awareness to the work of the Legacy Learning Foundation, specifically the Summer Enrichment Camp; to honor the volunteers and mentors who have been working with the individuals who we serve, both children and adults; and to salute fathers for their principal role as the head of the family,” she said.

Established 14 years ago, the LLC monitors humanitarian programs in South Florida and rural Jamaica. Funds from ‘Music For A King’ will assist its Summer Enrichment Camp and Financial Literacy Course for high school students in Miramar, as well as table tennis and church restoration in Jamaica.

During the evening, Lifetime Achievement Awards and Citations of Honor (Proclamations) from

Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica, was presented to Dr. Gerry Gallimore and Faith Constance Haughton.

Tracey, an educator from St. Ann parish in Jamaica, has been involved in philanthropy since migrating to Miami in 1983. This year, the LLC decided to honor fathers, one week after Father’s Day to allow them family time on that special day.