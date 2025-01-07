Family Action Network Movement (FANM) Holds Earthquake Vigil

MIAMI — Family Action Network Movement (FANM) invites the community to participate in a January 12 earthquake vigil marking the 15th anniversary of Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake.

The gathering, which begins at 3p.m. at Toussaint Louverture Memorial Statue, 6136 N. Miami Ave., will feature speakers starting at 4p.m. and a moment of silence at 4:53 p.m. — the quake’s precise time. A procession to Little Haiti Cultural Center, 5925 NE 2nd Ave., will follow at 5 p.m.

The 7.0-magnitude earthquake, according to some sources, killed and wounded hundreds of thousands of people, left over 1 million displaced, and decimated infrastructure. Haitians worldwide watched in dismay. Global supporters rallied behind recovery efforts.

Organizers urge attendance to remember the tragedy, reflect on resilience, demand accountability in recovery and development projects, and pray for a prosperous Haiti.