Family Action Network Movement (FANM) Holds Earthquake Vigil
MIAMI — Family Action Network Movement (FANM) invites the community to participate in a January 12 earthquake vigil marking the 15th anniversary of Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake.
The gathering, which begins at 3p.m. at Toussaint Louverture Memorial Statue, 6136 N. Miami Ave., will feature speakers starting at 4p.m. and a moment of silence at 4:53 p.m. — the quake’s precise time. A procession to Little Haiti Cultural Center, 5925 NE 2nd Ave., will follow at 5 p.m.
The 7.0-magnitude earthquake, according to some sources, killed and wounded hundreds of thousands of people, left over 1 million displaced, and decimated infrastructure. Haitians worldwide watched in dismay. Global supporters rallied behind recovery efforts.
Organizers urge attendance to remember the tragedy, reflect on resilience, demand accountability in recovery and development projects, and pray for a prosperous Haiti.
Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM) said, “We are gathering in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Haiti to remember one of the worst crises in modern history and to honor those who were killed and wounded as a result. We encourage all to join us to pray for the people of Haiti as they continue to face serious problems including corruption, a crippled infrastructure and grave human rights abuses. Let us come together to remember, reflect, and pray for a strong, just, and thriving Haiti!”