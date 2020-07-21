The Biggest South Florida News Stories You Need To Know About

From sandy beaches to seascape views that you won’t see anywhere else on this earth, South Florida really offers it all. Couple this with a Bahama-like atmosphere, great shopping, and friendly locals, and when you visit the area, it really is like you are on an entirely different planet. Of course, this is just how the outsider views the area. From someone that lives and commutes in the area every day, things might be a little different. Whatever the situation is, there is no denying that Southern Florida provides an atmosphere unlike anywhere else. Given that it is so close to the coast, it also provides storms, shark attacks, increased drug smuggling activity, and an abundance of retirees.

Simply put, there is no shortage of breaking stories taking place in Florida. The best you can do is make sure you stay on top of the local news, so you’ll always know what to look out for.

The Deadliest Phase

Thinking about getting away from all the horror and taking a trip to paradise? Any other time of the year Southern Florida might seem like the ideal destination. Unfortunately, that isn’t currently the case, given the current state of COVID-19. It has been reported that there are more than 5,000 residents in the area who have died from the virus. These are 5,000 COVID-related deaths, and these numbers were confirmed Monday. Locals are considering this the deadliest phase of the virus yet, while there are many areas and states that are looking to get back to some sort of normalcy.

As of right now, there have been 10,347 new related cases, which put the total cases at 360,394, according to the Florida Department of Health. These are truly shocking numbers when you sit down and consider the number of residents. And, it looks like things are only going to continue to get worse for the state.

Changes Demanded Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Online gambling, racism, and COVID are the three biggest topics in the United States right now. While both are headed in the direction of change, there is no denying that people change is coming easier for gambling than racism. While more and more states are legalizing the practice of gambling, it seems, like inequality is only getting worse and worse. Luckily, there are people who are willing to stand up and stand out to make a change, as is one such junior at the University of Miami.

Landon Cole and his peers are demanding changes. Cole, who is a well-respected member of the campus as the president of United Black Students, gave an interview to NBC 6’s Sheli Muniz to address his and his peer’s concerns. Cole and his peers are asking authorities to look into pre-existing infrastructure at the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and the LGBTQ Center. It seems that neither center is offering equal opportunities or programs for students of color. He and his peers just want to create a new branch that offers equal opportunities for people of color. With a new branch added to both centers, this is something that could take place, and it would leave a lasting impact on the students that came after.

Argument Leads To Fatal Shooting

On the outside, Southern Florida may seem like paradise, but it has its fair share of troubles. In fact, police are currently investigating a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old local girl that took place outside a Jacksonville convenience store on Saturday night. Supposedly, the argument started inside the WaWa store and escalated into the parking lot, where the incident turned fatal. Three teens were in a parked car in the parking lot waiting on their mother inside to check out when suddenly a car pulls into the convenience store. The car also swipes them as it pulls in. What’s even worse is that apparently the lady driving the opposing car jumps out and starts yelling at the teens just sitting in the parked car.

The mother came out from the store and tried to calm the situation after paying for her goods, but the lady was irate and wasn’t having any of it. She tried to fight the mother along with her daughter and this is when the shooting took place. No arrests have been might as of yet, and this is all that is known about the story.