Famed World Clash Comes to an End at O2 Academy in England on May 1

[Birmingham, UK] – WORLD CLASH is coming to an end! The final World Clash of the famed sound clash series, which has been promoted by Irish and Chin, Inc. for over two decades, will be held on Bank Holiday, Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Birmingham’s storied O2 Academy.

The last staging will see UK based Reggae Girls Promotions join forces with Irish and Chin to close out the globally renowned World Clash event, which has set the blue print and raised the bar for sound clash entertainment, heralded new sound system stars and propelled others to even higher heights since its late 90’s launch.

“I am super proud of the World Clash brand, the many sound systems who have participated and helped cultivate the event, fans and my team,” says Garfield “Chin” Bourne. “World Clash reached places, spaces and people I never imagined. It’s humbling, yet incredibly rewarding to witness World Clash have an immeasurable impact on sound clash as a form of entertainment, Jamaican music/ culture and pop culture.

The Sound Systems

At O2 Birmingham, fans will get to bid farewell to the industry’s premiere sound clash. Featuring nine of the industry’s most exciting sound systems and selectors from around the globe. Contenders will match wits, and lyrical creativity. Also, on stage dynamism and dubplate prowess for the final coveted World Clash title and trophy!

World Clash: The End’s fiery line up includes Stereo 5 (United States), Rodem Cyclone (Japan), Klymaxx (Canada), Observer Supa Powa (United Kingdom), Warrior Sound (Germany), Dynamq (United States), Code Red (Jamaica), Empire Sound (United Kingdom), and defending champion Mystic, who also hails from Canada.

Crowning of the Legends

The historical element of the night will be further solidified during Crowning of the Legends. Which will formally honor and salute World Clash selectors and sounds who have made invaluable contributions to sound clash. The World Clash honorees of this prestigious occasion include Bass Odyssey (post-humously Squingy), Panther, Tony Matterhorn, Ricky Trooper Mighty Crown and David Rodigan.

World Clash is the industry’s premiere sound clash. Launched by Bourne in 1998, World Clash singlehandedly elevated the standard and format of Jamaica’s beloved competitive art form. Producing it as a high caliber entertainment event. World Clash not only changed the game for sound clash as we know it. Also gave selectors and sound systems a platform to catapult their brands to celebrity status. The World Clash finale’s impact will also be felt, as the popular event is the only sound clash to ever be held in the O2 Academy. Joining the ranks of top acts like Rihanna, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Drake, JLS and more.

For over 25 years, Garfield ‘Chin’ Bourne has been a force in Caribbean entertainment and media. Through Irish and Chin, Inc, he has launched powerhouse brands. Including World Clash, Reeewind, Rumble Series, Sound Chat Radio. Spearheaded the management of internationally renowned sound system, Mighty Crown. He is a Jamaican-American visionary, who has raised the bar for Caribbean representation through high caliber events. And The Sound Chat Radio media platform, yielding an unprecedented following throughout the Caribbean Diaspora.