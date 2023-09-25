MIAMI – Mark your calendars for South Florida’s premier event for minority-owned businesses! Presented by M. Gill & Associates, Inc. and its MBDA Programs, the 41st edition of Florida’s MEDWeek Financial Power Lunch and B2B Matchmaker Conference is set to take place Friday, October 6, at the FIU Kovens Conference Center, located at 3000 NE 151st Street in North Miami, Florida.

Themed “Close the Equity Gap – Build a Stronger America”! This premier gathering will connect government agencies, major corporations, and international business delegations with U.S. small, minority, and women-owned firms. MEDWeek will also explore unprecedented opportunities for accessing export markets, securing contracts, and obtaining financing, for business growth.

“For over 40 years, Florida’s MEDWeek has been a beacon of empowerment and growth for small and minority-owned businesses,” said Marie Gill, Founder & CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc. and Executive Director of several MBDA Programs. “We are excited to be hosting MEDWeek in Florida, and encourage all business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals to join us and seize this exceptional business opportunity.”

Florida’s MEDWeek 2023 will welcome prominent figures from government and commercial entities, and business delegations from various countries. Countries includes the Caribbean, Africa, North, Central and South America, Europe and Asia. As a result, creating an environment that fosters international collaboration and business growth.

In addition to the dynamic plenary session, panel discussions and interactive workshops, Florida’s MEDWeek Conference will highlight the MEDWeek B2B Matchmaker Expo and Job Fair. Plus, the official launch of the MBDA Capital Readiness Program.

Financing Opportunities

Come and meet with several banks, community lenders and grant-givers, with financing available from Florida’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI. Plus, other resources, who will be conducting B2B Matchmaker Meetings. They are ready to lend to your business!