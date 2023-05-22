Expert Tips for Optimizing Your Webflow Website for SEO

If you haven’t heard of Webflow design and development platform, then it’s highly likely that you’ve been living under a rock. All joking aside, the truth is this platform has become extremely popular in the past several years.

And why is that? Well, that’s all due to its very straightforward interface, along with the omnipotent customization options. However, if you want to make the most of it and ensure your website is ranked high on search engine results pages, then you need to get some facts straight.

When we say this, we refer to SEO. Nowadays, no site can reach its full potential without it. Therefore, if you want to know how to optimize it properly, then make sure to take a look at these tips and tricks below.

Consider Hiring A Webflow Agency

If you’ve never built a website before, then we should warn you that it can be a bit daunting. Why is that? Well, that’s because you need to be knowledgeable about lots of things (such as SEO, website design, etc.) in order to execute it the right way.

Thereby, if you want this to be done perfectly, then it would be advisable to put your trust in the hands of a seasoned Webflow agency. Bear in mind that precisely these professionals will do whatever is necessary to create a site that’s going to take your company up a notch, will focus on SEO for your Webflow site in order to make it more visible on Google, and many other things. Don’t forget that these people know what needs to be done to properly rank a particular web page.

That’s why, if you would define yourself as someone who has little to no experience when it comes to this, then this is by far your best option.

Be Sure To Employ Depictive Page Titles, Header Tags, And Meta Descriptions

Another useful step that you can take in terms of SEO is to utilize interesting and depictive page titles, header tags, and meta descriptions. In case you didn’t know page titles represent the text that is seen in the browser tab, along with the search engine results, so it’s of huge importance to ensure they are very descriptive, and above all relevant to the content that you’ve created.

On the other hand, the main goal of a meta description is to effectively summarize everything that’s been written on the web page and to, in a way, interest people who are visiting your website.

In a nutshell, it’s like a pitch that is trying to convince your visitors to stay on your site because it offers everything they need. And then, we are moving on to header tags (H1, H2, etc.) which are here to help a search engine comprehend everything that’s related to the structure of your content.

Header tags are normally used to break up a particular content and make it much more readable.

You Should Optimize Image Alt Text

We decided to discuss this step because we’ve noticed that many businesses make huge mistakes during it. If you want to execute it correctly, then you should pick the alt text cautiously and ensure to utilize keywords where you can.

Now, even though it’s important to employ keywords, make sure not to overdo it. Another thing that you should pay attention to is the file format and be sure to compress pictures wherever you can.

Why does this matter? Well, by doing so, you will make sure that your website doesn’t take forever to load. As stated above, in the alt text, keyword stuffing is not exactly recommendable, hence we would advise you to use one or two at most and that’s about it.

Internal Linking Matters As Well!

So what do we know about internal linking? It represents any link from a page on your site to another page on your website. Internal linking is pivotal too because it helps search engines get a grasp of your website’s structure and enhances and streamlines website navigation.

Keep in mind that the links (that lead to other pages on your site) are supposed to have a depictive anchor text that perfectly describes the content that the users will find on another page.

It’s All About The Content

Bear in mind that people are always looking for the latest and most interesting content when they’re browsing the web, thereby, if your content is anything but that, you most definitely won’t pique their interest. You simply must stay ahead of the curve!

Creating a website, unfortunately, is not enough. As you can see, there are a number of things that simply must be done if you want your site to be seen and popular among visitors. So don’t forget to implement everything that’s been said here to accomplish that.