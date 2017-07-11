Events for Jamaica’s 55th Anniversary of Independence in Southeast USA

SOUTH FLORIDA – The island of Jamaica will be celebrating its 55th year of independence on August 6th. South Florida is home to over 500,000+ Jamaican nationals and there is no shortage of events happening in South Florida and the Southeast USA for Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica to celebrate.

Events for Jamaica’s 55th Anniversary of Independence

July 29

Grand Independence Ball, 8:00 p.m., Hyatt Regency Bonaventure Conference Center 250 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL 33326

Jamaicans of the Palm Beaches’ Independence Celebration, 7:oo p.m., Embassy Suites Hotel 1601 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Jamaica Foundation of Houston Independence Gala, 6:00 p.m., Marquee Event Center 11040 SW Freeway, Houston , TX 77074

August 2

Jamaica Diaspora Day of Prayer Church Service 6:00 p.m. , Christway Baptist Church, 3800 S. Douglas Road, Miramar, FL 33027

August 3

“Emancipendence” Celebration and Reception 6:00 p.m., Miramar City Hall 2300 Civic Center Pl, Miramar, FL 33025

August 5

Caribbean Professional League (CPL) Cricket Tournament, Central Broward Regional Park 3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311

Jamaica Independence Gala and Awards, hosted by the Jamaican Consulate General and the JURA , 7:00 p.m. Signature Grand, 6900 FL-84, Davie, FL 33317

Jamaica Independence Session, 9:00 p.m., The Temple Beth Emmet Center 4807 South Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL 33330

August 6

Caribbean Professional League (CPL) Cricket Tournament, Central Broward Regional Park 3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311

Official Independence Church Service, 4:00 p.m. The Faith Center 5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33351

Flag and Independence Day Celebration 2:00 p.m., Lauderhill Sports Park 7500 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313

Ecumenical Independence Church Service Christ the King Episcopal 15325 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77083

Independence Church Service Unity Atlanta Church 3597 Parkway Lane, Norcross, GA 30092

August 12

Annual Independence Celebration & AJA 40 year Anniversary & Scholarship Awards , 6:00 p.m. Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, 165 Courtland Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30303