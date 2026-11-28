LAUDERHILL — Broadcaster John “John T” Hodgson marks 40 years on South Florida Caribbean radio with a celebration Saturday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ken Thurston Inverrary Community Center.

The longtime host of John T On The Morning Ride on WAVS 1170 AM invites the community to a night of legacy, music and celebration.

Event details

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Venue: Ken Thurston Inverrary Community Center, 3300 Inverrary Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319

Ken Thurston Inverrary Community Center, 3300 Inverrary Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319 Tickets: $100, which includes free entry to the Historical Event in the Park on Dec. 26

Tickets

Tickets are available at CaribTix.com and Rainbow Records, or by calling 954-368-2838 or 516-582-8962.

See also: John T. Hodgson Celebrates 40 Years WAVS 1170 AM Radio