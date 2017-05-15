Enjoy Authentic Caribbean Jerk at Palm Beach Jerk & Caribbean Culture Festival

1-800-411 PAIN is the proud title sponsor of the 14th Annual Palm Beach Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival.

West Palm Beach – The diverse and authentic Caribbean Jerk traditions are the key ingredients that event producer, Full-A-Vybez, Inc. has prepared for the quintessential 14th annual 1-800-411-PAIN Palm Beach Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival.

The Palm Beach Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival will be held on Monday, May 29th, 2017 at the South Florida Fairgrounds (9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411) from 2pm-10pm.

This year’s festival includes talented culinary personalities who will take center stage to compete for the Caribbean’s top culinary honors.

Attendees will have an opportunity to indulge in succulent dishes and tasty libations, music, and more.

To bring the diversity of the islands to West Palm Beach, the event promoters have recently added the Taurus Riley, Agent Sasco aka Assassin, Wayne Wonder and Veteran Half Pint who will power up the Main Stage throughout the day.

The festival honors the cultural richness, heritage and flavor that the Caribbean Jerk Seasoning lends to food and traditions. The dizzying variety of Caribbean Jerk can be found in the many food offerings that include succulent Jerk Lobster, Juicy Jerk Chicken, the Spicy Jerk Shrimp, the Sensational Smoked Jerk Pork and the popular Jerk Ice Cream.

Truly a family inspired festival, the Kids Zone is guaranteed to attract youngsters with fun, interactive programming through the day.

For the young and young at heart, the day party within the Jerk Fest dubbed the Jerk Explosion Party Pavilion, is sure to entertain. Featuring popular DJs and a dance contest, the festivities are sure to be the perfect end to the Memorial Weekend.