Reggae Veterans Pay Tribute to Tinga Stewart on his 71st Earthstrong

by Howard Campbell

[Kingston, Jamaica] – A number of reggae veterans turned out on July 3 to help celebrate the 71st birthday of singer Tinga Stewart, whose career has been sidelined by ailing health. The event, organized by his wife Andrea, took place here at their home.

Andrea Stewart said her husband has been ill for two years but did not disclose the extent of his challenges. She reached out to his colleagues in the entertainment industry for support on his special day. And, they did not disappoint.

“When I stood and watched everyone how they were showing love to Tinga, I really felt good within myself to see that persons still love and care about this great legend. It’s a feeling of joy and happiness for us both,” she said.

Birthday Tributes

Tributes came from Richie Stephens, Tony Rebel, Queen Ifrica, Little John, Little Lenny, and Tristan Palmer. Plus, Ken Boothe who serenaded the sedate Tinga, who lived in north Miami for many years.

Others in attendance included Boris Gardiner, Frankie Campbell of the Fabulous Five, Sangie Davis, guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith, Horace Andy, members of The Heptones and The Mighty Diamonds, Roy Rayon and Eric Donaldson.

Festival Song Winner

Stewart is best known as a two-time winner of Jamaica’s annual Festival Song Contest. His first victory came in 1974 with Play de Music. Followed seven years later by Nuh wey nuh Better Than Yard.

He also wrote Hooray Festival by his younger brother Roman Stewart, which won the contest in 1975. During the late 1980’s, Tinga Stewart had two massive hit songs with Ninjaman — Cover Me and Take Time to Know Her.

While a South Florida resident, he worked with Willie Lindo of Heavy Beat Records, who produced his 1994 hit song, Inside my Heart.