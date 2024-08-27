TAMARAC – On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) will present a $1,666,279 check to the City of Tamarac for its Affordable Housing Program. This significant funding, provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be used to enhance affordable housing initiatives that support low-to-moderate-income families in securing and maintaining safe, decent, and affordable homes.

The funds are allocated for essential Housing Rehabilitation and Repair Assistance for owner-occupied properties and rental assistance for tenants, all aimed at maintaining housing affordability in the City. Rising construction costs have made critical repairs, such as roof replacement and other major systems, increasingly challenging to afford.

Homeowners are also facing pressure from insurance companies to complete roof repairs within 90 days to avoid losing coverage. With 250 households currently on the waiting list for emergency roof replacements, this funding is urgently needed.

At the event, Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick will deliver brief remarks on the importance of investing in these efforts. Following her remarks, she will present the check to the City.