MIAMI – On October 16th, from 11 AM to 3 PM, SisterSong’s Birth Justice Care Fund (BJCF) and the Southern Birth Justice Network (SBJN) will present “Celebrating Birth Justice!”, a free Community Wellness Event with Mobile Midwife Clinic, at Freedom Lab Miami (4300 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33127).

SBJN’s Mobile Midwife Clinic will provide on-site support for expecting and new parents, offering compassionate care and information in a safe, community-centered environment. There will also be support for families navigating pregnancy and infant loss.

Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments, free and low-cost holistic health services, and giveaways of essential birthing items such as diapers, strollers, and breast pumps. The day’s highlight will be SBJN’s Mobile Midwife Clinic, which will provide on-site midwifery and doula care and resources in a nurturing environment.

This event comes at a crucial time, addressing the rising maternal mortality rates in the U.S., particularly among Black women and other marginalized groups. SisterSong aims to address these disparities through the Birth Justice Care Fund.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

“We are thrilled to gather the community to provide resources and foster a space of wellness and education centered in the frameworks of Birth Justice and human rights. SBJN is committed to striving for safer, healthier, and more equitable reproductive health outcomes for all.,” said Jamarah Amani, licensed midwife and Executive Director of SBJN.

Southern Birth Justice Network has been providing care and advocating for families in South Florida and across the South since 2008. The local organization launched its Mobile Midwife Clinic in 2023, serving over 200 clients.

During Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, we not only honor the grief of those who’ve experienced loss but also shine a light on the unique challenges Black communities face in infertility and reproductive health. This month, let us celebrate the tireless work of Black birth workers, midwives, and reproductive justice advocates who hold space for healing, affirming that every journey to parenthood deserves dignity and support. Together, we commit to breaking the silence, ending stigma, and building systems that honor loss, resilience, and the right to build families on our own terms”-Leah Jones, Director of Maternal Health & Birth Equity Initiatives-SisterSong.

The “Celebrating Birth Justice!” event seeks to raise awareness of the urgent maternal and infant health crisis and to inspire deeper community engagement in the birth justice movement.

