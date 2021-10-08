Endeavor Miami Taking Nominations for its Pitch Competition for Black Entrepreneurs

[MIAMI] – Endeavor Miami, an affiliate of the global Endeavor organization supporting high-impact entrepreneurship, announces its second Pitch Competition for Black Entrepreneurs. The organization is once again partnering with Microsoft for Startups, The Miami Herald, and The City of Miami to bring this remarkable opportunity to the community.

The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 3:00pm to 5:30pm. The deadline to apply is Monday, October 18, 2021 at 6:00pm ET.

Criteria

The selection criteria for entrepreneurs interested in applying are as follows:

Be a Black founder;

Miami-based business;

Product or company must have already launched;

Pre-revenue up to $200K in annual revenues.

If selected to participate, each entrepreneur will have ten minutes to pitch their company to a select panel of judges. The ten-minute pitch will be split between a 5-minute presentation and 5-minute Q&A with the panelists. Three winners will be selected and receive non-dilutive cash prizes of $25K (1st place), $15K (2nd place) and $10K (3rd place). In addition, access to Microsoft for Startups program, including $25K in Azure credits and technical consulting sessions.

“We are so excited to bring another Pitch Competition to the local Miami entrepreneurial community,” said Claudia Duran, Managing Director of Endeavor Miami. “Through our wonderful partnership with Microsoft for Startups, The Miami Herald and The City of Miami, we are able to provide a platform for these entrepreneurs to proudly present their ventures.”

Judges

Judges for the competition include:

Jane Wooldridge , Business and Visual Arts Editor at The Miami Herald

, Business and Visual Arts Editor at The Miami Herald Mariano Amartino , Director for the Americas at Microsoft for Startups

, Director for the Americas at Microsoft for Startups Dami Dami Osunsanya, Head of Value Creation, Vice President at Softbank Opportunity Fund

“We are thrilled to continue our work helping early stage founders in partnership with Endeavor, the Miami Herald and the City of Miami. We believe that this competition provides Black Founders the opportunity to scale their business and we are eager to meet the new cohort,” commented Fabricia Degiovanni, Director of Marketing & Operations of Microsoft Latin America.

The moderator for the event will be Rebecca Negro Rocha, Junior Manager for Growth Programs at Endeavor Miami.

First Pitch Competition Winners

Endeavor Miami previously hosted its First Pitch Competition for Black Entrepreneurs on June 30th, which was a success. In third place was entrepreneur Brandon Chance, Founder of Loan My Sole. In second place was entrepreneur Rishielle Giscombe, Co-Founder of Glamo. First place was Entrepreneur Imani Lee, Co-Founder of Black Stock Footage.

All industries are welcome to apply, however service-based businesses are excluded from the competition.

If you have any questions, please email miamiprograms@endeavor.org.

Link to the application form.