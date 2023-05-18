Emotions Run High for Ricky Trooper in New York

NEW YORK – There was an overflow of emotions in New York at the Celebration of Life for Ricky Trooper’s daughter Brianna McKoy on Saturday, May 13.

With hands and hearts, the sound system fraternity and community turned out in great numbers to the Sound Chat Media HQ to support the legendary selector who’s daughter died under tragic circumstances.

Presented by Irish and Chin, the event was aired on Sound Chat Radio and 93.5 FM. Reggae and Dancehall entertainer I-Octane started the radio show with his moving song “Lose a Friend” during a candle lighting. It was a very temperamental moment indeed.

An understandably emotional Ricky Trooper cried numerous times during the broadcast. Through a very personal conversation with the show’s host Garfield “Chin” Bourne, the sound system star was able to release his pain on air.

“I wanted to do something special for Ricky Trooper, despite our rivalry. It’s amazing how The Creator brings us together in mysterious ways,” says Chin. “Both Ricky Trooper and I saw a huge value in highlighting his daughter’s death. I am sure it has helped others cope with the pain of their situations.”

Discussion on Domestic Violence

Sound Chat Radio expanded on Ricky Trooper’s circumstances with a curated discussion on domestic violence. Panelists included New York State Senator Kevin Parker, Leslie Jones Esq., Sharon Brown and Dr. Marie Labranche. The diverse guest line up brought their range of legislative, legal, human resources and family therapy expertise to the passionate conversation, respectively.

In a key moment, Senator Kevin Parker discussed the New York State Phoenix Act, a recently passed Domestic Violence bill he sponsored. Namely, the bill defines Coercive Control as a felony offense, as well as extends the statute of limitations for prosecuting intimate partner violence. The New York State Phoenix Act is one of 10 bills passed by New York State Senators to improve protections for survivors of domestic, sexual violence in wake of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“I hope to change the way people view sound system culture and its key players,” says Chin. “It’s critical that we get involved in the issues that plague our communities, with Domestic Violence being a fight we must join.”

Balloon Release

The impassioned night closed with a balloon release, which again brought Ricky Trooper to tears. The selector was overwhelmed by the memorial and the many sounds, fans, community members and special guests, which also included Nesbeth and QQ.

The memorial, livestream and broadcast, which was produced by the Sound Chat Radio team was seen by people around the world. The rather large crowd required the team to move the live broadcast from the studio to the outside, in the middle of the street.