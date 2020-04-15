KINGSTON, Jamaica – The JN Group topped off an Easter weekend full of celebration and solidarity against COVID-19 with the spirit-lifting Together We’re Strong two hour acoustic concert on Easter Monday morning via Facebook and Instagram.

Thousands of Jamaicans locally and overseas converged on the Group’s social media pages, in what seemed a grand culmination to a weekend of musical feasting to rally and reassure Jamaicans, locally and overseas, as the battle against the pandemic intensifies. Several more also tuned in to listen or watch via LOVE 101 FM and the Public Broadcasting Corporation, Jamaica (PBCJ).

Although taking a largely gospel focus, the JN Group Together We’re Strong concert fused reggae/ dancehall with gospel in an acoustic reverberating message of unity, cooperation and peace, to Jamaicans locally and abroad.

Hosted by venerable comedian and personality, Ian “Ity” Eliis, the JN Group Together We’re Strong concert pulled on strong and positive performances from its JN Brand Ambassadors, Kevin Downswell, who crooned a soulful, yet powerful and spiritual medley of songs from his catalogue; and Agent Sasco, who closed the show with conscious dancehall songs, drawn largely from what some may consider his watershed album, Hope River.

The Ambassadors were superbly supported by equally sensational and energetic sets from dancehall/ gospel’s reigning count prince, Rondell Positive; Rhoda Isabella, and emerging reggae star, Naomi Cowan, who transitioned from her Paradise Plum hit and new songs to blend harmonies with her mother, internationally acclaimed gospel artiste, Minister Carlene Davis, for a mellower, soul tugging performance on acoustic guitar and keyboard.

“The concert went beyond our expectations” commented Earl Jarrett, chief executive officer of The Jamaica National Group.

The JN Group said it reached more than 24,000 across its social media platforms on Instagram and Facebook, although it is still assessing the exact numbers; while several more tuned into LOVE 101 and PBCJ to listen and view the broadcast.

“The responses were overwhelming and underscores how much our music really unites us as a people and helps us to get the message across to our citizens. That was evident not only through this concert, but the various other initiatives staged over the weekend, including the COVID-19 Telethon staged by the government,” said Mr Jarrett.

“People are yearning for unity, peace and spiritual ‘upliftment’ during this time, and I believe we were able to remind them through this concert that, indeed, Together We Are Strong as Jamaicans, no matter where we are in the world. And, that through unity and cooperation, we will overcome this dreadful disease,” he said.