Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC to host ‘Diaspora Connection’

Book launch of former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Hon. P. J. Patterson

by Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – The Embassy of Jamaica will host a Jamaica Diaspora Connection event on March 13 that will feature the Washington, DC, launching of former Prime Minister P. J. Patterson’s book and the staging of a forum on homeownership and investment in Jamaica.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 9 PM in the Hall of the Americas at the Organization of American States (OAS).

The evening kicks off at 5:30 PM with the Washington, DC launching of “My Political Journey,” the first book to be published by Patterson, who served as Jamaica’s sixth Prime Minister for 14 years (1992-2006).

This will be Mr. Patterson’s second book launch in North America. The first was held last week in New York City.

The 416- page book, which chronicles Patterson’ s life from humble beginning in rural Jamaica to highly respected statesman, regionally and internationally, was published by the University of the West Indies Press.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Excellency Audrey Marks, Sir George Alleyne, Chancellor Emeritus of the University of the West Indies, and Antigua & Barbuda Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders, will speak at the book launch.

Jamaica’s renowned singer, Karen Smith, will entertain.

The funds from Mr. Patterson’s book will assist with tuition and hall fees for needy students and the interchange of students to and from the Mona campus.

Following that book launch, from 7-9 PM, Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS), in collaboration with KICVentures, will lead a forum special forum on homeownership.

Participants will hear presentations from VMBS Chief Representative Officer, Florida-based Suzette Rochester- Lloyd, National Land Authority (NLA) representative Elizabeth Scair, and KICVentures CEO, Dr. Kinsley Chin.

“The embassy is please to partner with VMBS and KICVentures for the convening of the inaugural Jamaican Diaspora event,” said Ambassador Marks. “The event presents a useful opportunity for investors to engage with the diaspora in the Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia areas on investment opportunities in Jamaica — place of choice to live, work, do business and raise family.”

“The event promises to be an engaging and entertaining one,” the Ambassador noted.