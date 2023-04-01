Marley Natural Herb House Officially Opens

Kingston, Jamaica – The Marley family welcomed VIP guests this week to the official opening of the new Marley Natural Herb House and launch of the Marley One global mushroom brand. The event took place at the reggae legend’s former home at 56 Hope Road, now known as the Bob Marley Museum, which is also host to the new flagship Marley Natural Dispensary and smoking lounge.

The ‘rootsy’ elegant evening of music, food, and information on the new Marley brands, which took place on Tuesday, March 28, 6pm-10pm, was attended by a mix of Marley family members, ministers, CEOs, musicians, and influencers. The highlight of the event was an intimate acoustic performance by Stephen Marley on the deck of the Herb house. Marley Natural is expected to begin hosting a new musical series, Live at Bob’s.

“I think my father would be pleased to see that an Herb house is opening at the Bob Marley Museum. When I think of how far the world has progressed surrounding its attitudes toward cannabis and to finally recognize its many positive qualities – this is exactly what my father and the Rastafarian Community has been saying for over 40 years. He has done so much to foster a positive understanding, it’s just right that we do this for him and his legacy,” said Stephen Marley.

Global Cannabis Brand

Marley Natural, the world’s first global cannabis brand was born of a collaboration between the Marley family and Docklight Brands, Inc., and Marley One, the first global functional and psychedelic mushroom brand is a joint venture with Silo Wellness.

“This is a significant milestone for our company as we will introduce the world to Marley One functional mushrooms, psychedelics products and wellness retreats. The brand offers top quality products in these fast-growing categories, instant name recognition and global visibility honoring Bob Marley’s legacy and connection to nature and plant-based wellbeing,” said NM Wellness CEO Douglas K. Gordon. “We are committed to building a leading global functional and psychedelic mushroom brand, guided by our vision to help people achieve healthier, more fulfilling lives and become the best versions of themselves.”

Positive Change

Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group of Companies, shared “As a family, we seek to use our platform to inspire positive change, and the launch of the Marley Natural and Marley One brand allows us to do just that. It’s our wish that these products will empower people to experience oneness with nature and the universe at large – and ultimately, achieve greater self-actualization.”

Marley Natural Herb House

The newly constructed Marley Natural Herb House has been approved by Jamaica’s Cannabis Licensing Authority. It permits both locals and tourists to consume cannabis for medical and therapeutic purposes. The outlet exclusively offers Marley Natural cannabis. The cannabis is grown locally in St. Ann, Jamaica, the parish where Bob Marley was born. Its opening allows qualified consumers to enjoy authentic cannabis in eighths, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges inside the historic space. In addition to cannabis, the retail location will sell a full line of Marley Natural accessories including grinders, cases, holders, trays, bubblers, and other Marley branded products including Marley One.

Future locations are planned at Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston and elsewhere on the island.