MIRAMAR – The 22nd Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (GJJF) is set to spice up Miramar Regional Park with the biggest Caribbean feast of the year on November 10, 2024. Alongside signature sizzling jerk delights and mouth watering Caribbean flavors, the festival will bring an electrifying mix of reggae and dancehall entertainment for a day to remember.

Main Stage Entertainment

Main stage entertainment will feature Grammy nominated dancehall superstar Elephant Man, visually-impaired break out dancehall star Nigy Boy, the sweet vocals of upcoming reggae star Shuga, roots reggae trio The Fantells, and the classic reggae band Chalice. Comedian Chris “Johnny” Daley and media personality Jody-Ann Gray will emcee the day long food and music celebration.

During the day, a great lineup of DJs will entertain attendees. This includes Richie D, DJ Radcliffe, Extatic Sound, and DJ Worm.

This year, the festival will take place in a new spot at Miramar Regional Park. The address is 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027.

Publix Culinary Stage

The Publix Culinary Stage, hosted by the masterful Chef Irie Spice, will feature a special cooking demonstration by Buffalo-based Chef Darian, currently the subject of a national GMC RAM TV ad national campaign, and returning is South Florida’s favorite Chef Reece, bringing his signature exuberance to the stage.

The 2024 Celebrity Cook Off will feature Local 10 Anchor Alexis Frazier vs NBC-6 Anchor Kris Anderson. Local celebrity Chef Alain Lemaire and Chef Winston Williams will face off in an epic head-to-head “Chef Clash”, with bold flavors and creative twists, both bringing heat to the stage.

Cultural Entertainment

Chris “Johnny” Daley leads the cultural entertainment. The event also features poet Sharon Corinthian and actress Maxine Osborne. Special guest Delcita will join them. Yoga Babe Roki will lead an interactive exercise session.

The winners of the Jenny Jenny Dancin Dynamite Contest will travel from Jamaica. They will perform at the festival as part of their prize.

Fearless foodies can take on the bun and patty eating contests to win cash prizes!

GJJF Managing Partner and CEO Eddy Edwards commented “Every year, we work to elevate the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival experience, and this year, we’re taking it to new heights. From dynamic culinary demos and thrilling chef showdowns, to top-notch music and vibrant cultural showcases, we’re creating an experience that truly captures the richness of Caribbean culture. With even more delicious food options and exciting activities for all ages, we’re making sure there’s something special for everyone to enjoy,”

Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the gate, and VIP tickets for a next-level experience at $175. Kids under 10 get in free. Tickets for the Ultimate Sunday Dinner at jerkfestival.com

GJJF is sponsored by Grace Foods and presented by Publix in partnership with the City of Miramar, Visit Lauderdale, Memorial Healthcare System, The National Weekly, WAVS 1170 AM, Cox Media Group Miami, and Star 106.5, HOT 91.7 and Nassau Guardian to welcome attendees from Islands of the Bahamas to enjoy South Florida style island culture.