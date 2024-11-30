Dominica: Your Dream Dive Destination

ROSEAU, Dominica – The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) actively took part in the DEMA Show 2024, which occurred in Las Vegas from November 19 to 22, 2024. CEO Marva Williams and Destination Marketing Manager Andia Ravariere represented DDA. They showcased the island’s unique diving experiences. Notable local participants included Nature Island Dive and the Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort.

The Diving Equipment & Marketing Association (DEMA) Show draws many exhibitors and thousands of professionals from around the world. It is an important place for networking and learning. DDA’s participation aligns with its Integrated Marketing Plan (IMP) for 2024/2025, which focuses on promoting Dominica’s unique diving experiences and natural beauty.

In her remarks, CEO Marva Williams stated, “Our island is recognized as a premier dive destination in the Caribbean, and we strive to reinforce this reputation at every opportunity. With pristine reefs, vibrant marine life, and breathtaking underwater dive sites, Dominica offers a truly unique experience. Our mission is not only to promote Dominica as the Nature Island but also to position it as a sustainable, must-visit destination that invites divers from around the globe to discover our extraordinary underwater wonders.”

DDA’s strategic engagement at DEMA is expected to significantly enhance Dominica’s tourism industry. By highlighting the island’s ecological diversity and exceptional diving conditions, DDA aims to attract more divers and eco-tourists, contributing to economic growth through increased visitor numbers.

Looking ahead, DDA has already begun preparations for next year’s DEMA Show. Plans are underway for a more informative and interactive presentation that will further emphasize Dominica’s underwater offerings. This includes developing unique dive packages in collaboration with local accommodations and tourism stakeholders.

DDA is dedicated to making a big impact at future events. They want Dominica to be known as a top diving destination.