DOH-Miami-Dade Observes National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County recognizes National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD) on February 7, a national HIV testing and treatment community mobilization initiative.

The theme this year is “I am my Brother’s and Sister’s Keeper: Fight HIV/AIDS!”

This marks the 17th year of NBHAAD, founded in 1999 as a national response to the growing HIV and AIDS epidemic in African American communities.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County will be hosting the following events:

February 4: Testing in Florida City

Event: HIV, STD, and Hepatitis C Testing

Address: NW 16th Street and 5th Avenue, Florida City, FL 33034

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

February 7: Take the Train…Take the Test at the Brownsville Metrorail Station

Event: HIV, STD, and Hepatitis C Testing

Address: Test Miami Mobile – 5200 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33142

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

February 7: Testing at the Frederica Wilson and Juanita Mann Health Center

Event: HIV, STD, and Hepatitis C Testing

Address: Test Miami Mobile – 2520 NW 75th Street, Miami, Florida 33147

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Key Steps to Reducing HIV/AIDS in Black Populations

Raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and related risks

Encourage individuals to be tested for HIV

Encourage those living with HIV/AIDS to get into treatment and care to stay healthy

Increase youth involvement

Reduce barriers to HIV testing, prevention and care by reducing HIV/AIDS stigma

Working together, we can move towards Getting to Zero with no new HIV infections.

For more information, please call 305-643-7420.

To learn where to get tested please visit www.testmiami.org or www.wemakethechange.com/.