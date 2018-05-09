OIC of South Florida is Preventing Teen Pregnancy in Broward County

SOUTH FLORIDA – The week of May 21, 2018, OIC of South Florida will be hosting their Teen Pregnancy Prevention (TPP) events –Partners in Prevention Breakfast (May 21st) and TPP Teen Explosion (May 24th).

May is National Teen Pregnancy Prevention (TPP) Month and these events will celebrate the students and community partners who have been instrumental in making their program a success.

Partners in Prevention Breakfast

The Partners in Prevention Breakfast will be held on May 21st at the Signature Grand in Davie and will be a dynamic event with key players from Broward County. Invited guests include School Principals, Broward County board members, Chief Academic Officer Daniel Gohl and Superintendent Robert Runcie.

TPP Teen Explosion

In addition to their Partners in Prevention Breakfast, the TPP Teen Explosion is a “closeout” event for Broward County high school students who have successfully completed the 2017-2018 Teen Pregnancy Prevention program.

The Teen Explosion will take place at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines on May 24th.

Over 600 teens will be participating in their Teen Explosion, which will include student performances, guest speakers, carnival games and an award ceremony.

Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program Highlights :

The Department of Health & Human Services has invested over 7 million dollars towards their Teen Pregnancy Prevention (TPP) Program

Over the last 8 years OIC has educated over 15,000 teens in Broward community, causing a significant decrease in teen birth rates