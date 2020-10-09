DJ Kash and Tifa Goes “All Night Long” with New Single

ATLANTA – From playing the hits to creating the hits, who better than a disk jockey’s ear to tap into the massive’s music psyche.

DJ Kash knows the beat that makes one move, and rhythm to keep the groove. Accordingly with his new track ‘All Night Long’, DJ Kash has enlisted the help of dancehall diva Tifa, to bring some star power to the DJ’s raunchy fall jam.

Current resident DJ at Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station HOT107.9, the Brooklyn native whose achievements lists DJing for Cardi B at the annual NY HOT97 Summer Jam, to Drake vs Lil Wayne concerts, Lauren Hill, Mavado, Bunji Garlin and Lady Saw among many impressive endeavors, boast a discography that pulls from his Caribbean roots to blend and mix sounds that resonate into mainstream. This is one of the reasons DJ Khaled selected Kash to join the We The Best family.

Subsequently, the hit bound track that drips with a heavy, grinding lust of attitude and risqué vocal performance is a perfect pairing of the best of two worlds as “All Night Long” wanders between innuendos and carnal statements, though Tifa prolific lyrics. “I gotta get full package! Big sausage! All night Long, Get that! Big Daddy! hung zaddy” sings the dancehall star. “Myself and Dj Kash been wanting to do some work musically. He played some dope tracks we went into the studio here in Atlanta and just off the whole vibe and energy, All Night Long was created. It’s basically a freestyle, but it came out so beautifully. A song about something that we all as women go through! If it’s even once we’ve met a nice guy with zero bedroom skills.” Gleefully adding “Working with Dj Kash is just a whole vibe! He brings so much good energy and positivity to whatever he does whether it be on radio, shows or in the studio. Dope energy! & it transcended into the music”

Out on all streaming platforms and digital outlets on Friday Oct.9th. , “All Night Long” is slated to deliver an equally steamy video that is sure to keep the heat on as we enter the fall/winter season.

“When I produced the record I didn’t want it to sound like the typical Dancehall record, and it doesn’t! It feels like it can be Dancehall, Afrobeat and Hip Hop all in one and I think that’s what makes the record special and I definitely see it crossing all genres .“- DJ Kash