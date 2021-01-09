Differences Between Roulettes

Roulette is the most popular game in online casinos. Millions of people try their luck spinning it. Yet, there are many types of them. Gamblers should know how they differ to improve their skills. Keep reading to find out the differences between all kinds of online roulette.

American Roulette

Roulette appeared in the USA in the 1800s and became widespread thanks to immigrants from France. It was called American roulette later after the Americans introduced another sector of zero, which further strengthened the advantage of the casino. So, one more sector was added to the roulette. The last two of them are green, and these are zero sectors. The remaining have a familiar arrangement.

Here are the differences of this roulette:

It is possible to make 11 main bets, as here they added a bet on five numbers: zero, double zero, one, two and three.

The size of the gaming table has been reduced.

Some real and online casinos use the change rule. If a player makes a bet that could be a fifty-fifty win, then when some sector of zero falls out, a gambler will only get half the money.

European Roulette

Since the 19th century in Germany and other European countries, rich people began to play a slightly different type, dubbed the European, where the numbers are arranged differently. In the wheel, there are 37 sectors, the last one is zero, and all the other counts from zero to 36.

There are ten types of gaming contributions possible. The difference between them is how the money bet and won are related. Speech bets are not allowed.

French Roulette

It was this roulette that appeared the first. Later, the European version came from it as well. Many historians and researchers tend to believe that the inventor of the famous wheel was the Frenchman Blaise Pascal. He is a famous scientist who lived in the middle of the 17th century.

French roulette has simple rules. Opponents are players and casinos. The roulette is divided into 37 sections, numbered from zero to 36. The 37th segment is green zero. In the traditional game, names and terms are used only in French.

The main difference between this version of the game from the European is that it is allowed to make bets verbally. The gambler tells the dealer what he wants to bet and gives him the chips, which the dealer arranges on the playing field.